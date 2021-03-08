2021 Pro Days: Full schedule and dates to note for Browns fans

Pro Days will take on an extra level of importance in 2021 because of the lack of a traditional NFL Combine.

The showcases, held on campuses all across the country, will provide teams with their only opportunity to see prospects go through the kinds of workouts you'd typically see at the Combine. These happen every year, of course, but there likely will be an uptick in player participation. Often, top prospects will stand on the times and measurements they posted at the Combine rather than go through the same exercises a second time and risk performing at a lower level or suffering an injury.

Teams are limited to three representatives at each of the Pro Days, but video of the events will be readily available even if the team doesn't send any representatives to a specific school's showcase.

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry has maintained from the very beginning the Browns won't make any excuses when it comes to all of the adjustments to the NFL's offseason calendar. The rules are the same for everyone, and the Browns have gone through this once before.

"We went through a whole spring where it was virtual really on the fly mid-process. Now at this point, all of us know how to use Zoom. All of us know how to use Zoom and FaceTime," Berry said. "The reality of the combine is you are still going to get the medical information. The league has done a nice job in really organizing that. We did a ton of player virtual interviews last spring. It seems like that will continue into this year. We will be able to ascertain the physical measurable data that we need.

"I do not see any reason that we can't work through the spring, again have a nice process in place and have a high-quality draft."

Pro Days were largely a casualty of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Most teams pulled their player personnel staff from the road by the midpoint of March and Pro Days scheduled for the second half of the month were canceled.

Now, with a modified Senior Bowl and no NFL Combine, they take center stage.