Mel Kiper Jr. discusses 2 defensive backs who could make sense for Browns at No. 26

The uncertainty surrounding who the Browns might target at pick No. 26 in the 2021 NFL draft isn't likely to settle anytime between now and April 29, when Round 1 officially begins.

Sure, free agency signings and departures could sway Browns mock projections — which have primarily targeted defensive positions — but it's still anyone's guess at what the Browns, or any of the other teams picking in the final leg of Round 1, will do when they're on the clock.

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. picked Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins to Cleveland in his Mock 2.0 and discussed Collins, as well as options at defensive end, in a conference call with reporters across the country last week. His prediction hasn't changed, but what if the Browns opt to bolster their secondary rather than the front seven in the first round?

That's what Kiper focused on when asked about Cleveland's first-round possibilities this week.

He believes there's only two players — one cornerback, one safety — who would be a nice fit in the last first-round: CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern) and S Trevon Moehrig (TCU).

Let's focus on Newsome, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback who only played in three games last season but still totaled seven pass-breakups and his first and only career interception.

"He's a solid player," Kiper said. "When you look at him on tape, he's a very consistent player. Instinctively, he's a very good player. He's a smart kid. I thought he was very impressive in coverage. He stuck to the receivers and he's got a good turning motion and locates the football. He's put together two really good years and he's got a lot of really good experience.

"You'd like to see more than one career interception. I thought about putting him in the late first round, but I'd project him right now as an early-to-mid second. He's not going to get out of Round 2."