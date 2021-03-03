5 takeaways as Andrew Berry preps for his 2nd offseason as Browns GM

3. All settled at quarterback

For the second straight offseason, the Browns are all set at the position Berry values as the most important on the roster: quarterback.

Actually, he views the position with a slightly larger lens ...

"The quarterback position is, in my mind, the most important position in professional sports," he said. "Until you have a baseline of winning-level quarterback play, I think it's really difficult to land and make progress in the NFL."

Berry has Baker Mayfield, who threw 26 touchdowns and a career-best eight interceptions in 2020 and played arguably the best football of his career in the second half of the season to take the Browns to the playoffs.

Life is always easier for a GM when they don't have to make decisions at quarterback. Berry isn't completely decision-free — the Browns must decide by May 3 whether to pick up the fifth-year option from Mayfield's rookie contract — but he can safely fill out QB1 on the depth chart, a luxury that a large chunk of NFL teams can't currently complete.

Berry is just thankful to have a young quarterback coming off a terrific season, and he's excited to see how Mayfield could develop with another year under head coach Kevin Stefanski.