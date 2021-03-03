5 takeaways as Andrew Berry preps for his 2nd offseason as Browns GM

Mar 03, 2021 at 05:57 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Over the next several weeks, Andrew Berry and the Browns' front office will be working diligently to trim an always-lengthy to-do list for the start of free agency, the NFL draft and other preparations for the 2021 season.

That list looks a lot different than it did a year ago.

The Browns have nearly a 100 percent return rate on front office and coaching staff members, which should make the spring slightly easier for Berry and the rest of a staff that will be on the same page for 2021 following the playoff-driven triumphs of last season.

Berry, the Browns' Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager, dove into his to-do list Wednesday on a video call with local reporters and offered several insights into how he's approaching his second offseason in Cleveland.

1. Browns aim to stay aggressive in free agency

Last year, the Browns kicked off the start of free agency with a wave of signings that signaled Berry's urgency to bring more talent to the roster.

RT Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper and QB Case Keenum were the Browns' three top signings. All carried large roles that helped push the offense to new heights in 2020, and all lived up to the vision the Browns had when they signed new deals.

Berry never wants to lose that aggressive approach. He continuously said Wednesday his staff will take hard looks at every top free agent available and won't hesitate to make a push if the fit is right, but that process will be done with a selective eye.

"We always want to be known as an aggressive front office," Berry said. "How people define aggression may vary from person to person. That does not always mean we're going to be heavy spenders, externally. I would not necessarily pigeonhole us into any particular approach, just because what we did last year may not always necessarily apply in years moving forward."

The Browns certainly will have a shot to be among the most aggressive NFL teams when free agency opens March 17. With a flexible amount of anticipated cap space, the Browns are well-equipped to acquire free agents that will help fill some of the biggest roster holes, should they opt to take that route.

"I think we have enough flexibility to adjust and maneuver as is appropriate," he said. "If there is a player we think has the right value, I think we have the capability to be aggressive in pursuit."

Related Links

2. Monitoring the salary cap

For the past year, NFL teams have braced for a widely-projected decrease to the league's salary cap as a result of some of the financial shortcomings the league absorbed due to COVID-19.

In recent years, that cap number has steadily increased and has allowed free-agent contracts and internal extensions to grow bigger and bigger. Those big deals might not fly at the same frequency in 2021 — ESPN reported in February the final figure likely will be between $180-$185 million, which would be a significant drop-off from the $198 million salary cap set in 2020.

Berry didn't deny that the figure's probable decrease will affect the Browns.

"Everybody across the league is going to feel that squeeze," Berry said. "We're not excluded from feeling that effect."

But Berry doesn't anticipate a potential decrease to make much of a change in the Browns' desired options of the free agent pool. The Browns still had a sizable amount of cap space after their big ticket signings last season, and they figure to have another decent amount to work with in 2021.

"I do think that we are in a healthy position where we can adapt and adjust and continue to improve the team," Berry said. "But to suggest that that's going to have zero impact, I think that that would be disingenuous."

3. All settled at quarterback

For the second straight offseason, the Browns are all set at the position Berry values as the most important on the roster: quarterback.

Actually, he views the position with a slightly larger lens ...

"The quarterback position is, in my mind, the most important position in professional sports," he said. "Until you have a baseline of winning-level quarterback play, I think it's really difficult to land and make progress in the NFL."

Berry has Baker Mayfield, who threw 26 touchdowns and a career-best eight interceptions in 2020 and played arguably the best football of his career in the second half of the season to take the Browns to the playoffs.

Life is always easier for a GM when they don't have to make decisions at quarterback. Berry isn't completely decision-free — the Browns must decide by May 3 whether to pick up the fifth-year option from Mayfield's rookie contract — but he can safely fill out QB1 on the depth chart, a luxury that a large chunk of NFL teams can't currently complete.

Berry is just thankful to have a young quarterback coming off a terrific season, and he's excited to see how Mayfield could develop with another year under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

"We have been pretty consistent with our messaging around Baker, and we think he had a really strong season for us," he said. "He has endured an enormous amount of adversity in his young career, just quite honestly, with the changes he has gone through with coaching staffs, front offices [and] offensive systems. He has risen above it all. I think we all saw him grow from week to week to week last year and we expect him to continue that progress and have a fantastic 2021 season for us."

4. Big decisions are ahead

Berry doesn't prefer to discuss contract scenarios, interest levels or opinions on contractual futures with any player on or off the Browns' roster, but he did admit the front office will have plenty of big decisions ahead.

The fifth-year option scenario for Mayfield mentioned in the previous section is one of them. So are decisions yet to be made on impending free agents whom the Browns must either re-sign before March 17 or risk losing to another team.

"We have a lot of major decisions we're going to make," Berry said. "The first of those comes with guys who have an expiring contract within the next two and a half weeks."

We covered which players fit that category earlier this week, but Berry could also weigh decisions regarding the rookie contract of RB Nick Chubb, who has one year left on the deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2018. Other contract extensions with current players who are set to return for 2021 could be weighed as well.

"All those big decisions are things that we have to figure out the overall big picture as we navigate the next several months," he said.

5. Defensive outlook

It's no secret that some of the Browns' biggest decisions will come on the defensive side of the ball in coming weeks. That area is where the Browns have the majority of their impending free agents and where many analysts believe Cleveland will target in the upcoming draft.

Berry, of course, won't share any hints about how they're planning to mold the defense, but he did say the Browns have kept open dialogue to several impending free agents while also exploring all available options for upgrades in free agency and the draft.

"That's the challenge of the job," Berry said. "We pride ourselves on having an open line of communication and as much transparency as possible, but it's an enormous challenge. In an ideal role, you keep every single one of your players. We all know on this call that is not possible from year to year, so we are just left with big decisions.

"There are good players that are going to be available. There are going to be players that are available in unrestricted free agency, and there are going to be good players that are available in the draft."

Photos: Best of the Browns - 2020 Season

Check out the best 100 photos from this season by the Browns photo team

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
1 / 100

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
2 / 100

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
3 / 100

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
4 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
5 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Bengals and Browns before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
6 / 100

The Bengals and Browns before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
7 / 100

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
8 / 100

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Jennifer King, Sarah Thomas and Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
9 / 100

Jennifer King, Sarah Thomas and Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
10 / 100

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
11 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
12 / 100

Fans during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
13 / 100

The defense during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
14 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
15 / 100

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
16 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
17 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
18 / 100

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
19 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
20 / 100

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
21 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
22 / 100

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
23 / 100

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
24 / 100

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), Tight end David Njoku (85), Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
25 / 100

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), Tight end David Njoku (85), Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
26 / 100

The defense during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
27 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
28 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
29 / 100

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
30 / 100

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
31 / 100

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
32 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
33 / 100

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
34 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
35 / 100

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
36 / 100

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
37 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
38 / 100

Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
39 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
40 / 100

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
41 / 100

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
42 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
43 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
44 / 100

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Emilee Chinn/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
45 / 100

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Emilee Chinn/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
46 / 100

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
47 / 100

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
48 / 100

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
49 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
50 / 100

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Emilee Chinn/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
51 / 100

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
52 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
53 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
54 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Emilee Chinn/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
55 / 100

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
56 / 100

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
57 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
58 / 100

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
59 / 100

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
60 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
61 / 100

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
62 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
63 / 100

Safety Karl Joseph (42) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
64 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
65 / 100

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
66 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
67 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
68 / 100

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
69 / 100

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
70 / 100

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
71 / 100

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
72 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
73 / 100

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
74 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
75 / 100

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
76 / 100

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
77 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
78 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
79 / 100

Fans during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
80 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense poses for a group photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
81 / 100

The defense poses for a group photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
82 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
83 / 100

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
84 / 100

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
85 / 100

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
86 / 100

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
87 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
88 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
89 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns acting head coach Mike Priefer before a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
90 / 100

Cleveland Browns acting head coach Mike Priefer before a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
91 / 100

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
92 / 100

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
93 / 100

Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
94 / 100

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
95 / 100

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
96 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
97 / 100

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
98 / 100

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
99 / 100

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
100 / 100

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Coaching staff stability a 'very, very big deal' to Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland's bringing back almost everyone from 2020
news

Mock Draft Roundup: 2 new names start popping up in latest projections for Browns

A 'freaky' D-lineman from Michigan and a lights-out safety from TCU emerge as popular picks for Cleveland at No. 26
news

5 takeaways as Stefanski looks ahead to free agency, draft and more

The Browns head coach met with reporters Tuesday for the 1st time since the Browns' AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs
news

Stefanski aims to 'evolve' Browns offense, make it even more explosive in 2021

The Browns offense will embrace continuity during Stefanski's second year at head coach, but the unit will still implement several tweaks this offseason
Advertising