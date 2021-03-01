2021 free agency preview: Which Browns are eligible to hit the market in 2 weeks?

S Karl Joseph

Joseph, who also came to Cleveland on a one-year deal last March, appeared in 14 games with eight starts and finished with 64 tackles, an interception, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He added another fumble recovery in the Wild Card round, when he pounced on a ball in the end zone to score the Browns' first touchdown of the memorable win.

T Kendall Lamm

In his second season with the Browns, Lamm appeared in 15 games and started at left tackle for the Browns' Week 16 game against the Jets. Lamm caught the first touchdown pass of his career in Cleveland's Week 13 win over the Titans.

LB Elijah Lee

Claimed via waivers from the Lions midway through the season, Lee appeared in eight games and primarily played on special teams.

CB Terrance Mitchell

Mitchell is coming off the most productive season of his career after playing the most snaps of anyone on Cleveland's defense. The every-game starter had 65 tackles, 13 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his third season with the team.

WR JoJo Natson

Natson was the team's top punt and kick returner for the first three games of the year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

A starter for the past three years on Cleveland's defensive line, Ogunjobi finished 2020 with 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Over four seasons in Cleveland, Ogunjobi, a third-round pick in 2017, has appeared in 60 games with 47 starts.

K Cody Parkey