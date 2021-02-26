How Denzel Ward's targeted COVID-19 donation efforts provided a lift to those in need at a pivotal moment

That's what Ward, one of the Browns' top leaders at cornerback, hoped to do last April when he and members of his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation received and sorted through applications from small business owners and employees from the service industry who were struggling to grapple with the hardships of the pandemic. He worked with his mom, Nicole, and several other members of the foundation to find the most impactful people and places for the donations, which covered the biggest monthly expenses for people out of work or struggling to navigate their business through the pandemic.

"It was very personal," Ward said about making the phone calls. "A lot of people were crying and emotional and were just excited and filled with joy that the foundation and I found a way to help them during a time like that."

Those who received donations from Ward are just as thankful now as they were when they received their message last spring.

"I think he saved me, honestly," said Jessica Novosel, the owner of JFray Productions, a video production company in Cleveland. Before the assistance from Ward, Novosel and her company were running short on ways to stay in business after numerous cancelations from clients that scheduled events months in advance, and the donation provided crucial temporary aid.