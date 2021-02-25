Best Podcast Available: CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson breaks down prospects who could fit with Browns at No. 26

We've been looking and looking for a mock draft with an offensive player linked to the Browns at No. 26 and ... we're still looking.
CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson is among those predicting defense for Cleveland in the first round, and he joined the guys from "Best Podcast Available" presented by Key Private Bank to discuss why he sees the Browns targeting that side of the ball with the first of their nine picks.
Also included in this week's episode are discussions about upcoming Pro Days and why they're more important than ever because of the lack of a Combine. The guys also discuss the biggest positional needs for the Browns and which areas they may target early and often in the draft. They cap the episode by breaking down what would be required to make a move up in the first round if the Browns wanted to go down that path.
"Best Podcast Available" will be released weekly throughout the offseason and is available through most podcast services. You can also watch the show on the Browns YouTube Channel.