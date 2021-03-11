Best Podcast Available

Best Podcast Available: Dive deep into free agency with our comprehensive breakdown

Mar 11, 2021 at 10:26 AM

For the most part, Best Podcast Available focuses on the draft, but we made an exception for the latest edition.

It's all free agency, all of the time — save for a brief discussion about ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0.

Jason Gibbs and Andrew Gribble cover the news of the week, including the latest surrounding the Browns' impending class of free agents. Then, they welcome ESPN's Mike Clay to get a big-picture perspective on the Browns' free agency situation and identify a couple of possible options for the team to pursue when the new league year begins Wednesday.

Nathan Zegura joins the podcast for a lengthy final segment in which he and Gribble rank the Browns' biggest positions of need heading into free agency.

"Best Podcast Available" will be released weekly throughout the offseason and is available through most podcast services. You can also watch the show on the Browns YouTube Channel.

