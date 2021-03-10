Analyzing the tight ends: Browns poised for more big contributions in both receiving and blocking 

Number of Significance

4 - That's how many touchdowns Hooper caught in his final seven games, including the playoffs. He and quarterback Baker Mayfield built a strong rapport, as Hooper became one of Mayfield's go-to receivers between the numbers, and their bond certainly grew toward the end of the season after Hooper caught just one touchdown in his first eight games. Also of note: Hooper finished second on the Browns in total targets behind Jarvis Landry.

Low Point

Hooper missed two weeks in the regular season with an emergency appendectomy, and the Browns certainly missed him in his second absence: Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, when the Browns offense couldn't find anything close to their usual production in a 16-6 loss. The run game, which was also without Nick Chubb, was limited to 101 total yards while the passing game, which was difficult to sustain due to extremely high winds and inclement weather, only produced 122 yards. Bryant and Njoku accounted for 44 receiving yards on three receptions, but Hooper's ability to contribute heavily in both the run and pass games — and particularly in the red zone — could've given Cleveland a small spark it needed in such a low-scoring game.

High Point

The tight ends certainly didn't need Hooper to produce overall, though. In Hooper's first absence due to appendicitis, Bryant and Njoku combined for three touchdowns in the Browns' 37-34 win Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a touchdown in the final minute to put the Browns ahead and create an all-time highlight, but Cleveland wouldn't have been in position to win without Bryant and Njoku, who totaled 76 receiving yards and did their part in stepping up without Hooper.

What They Said

"It has been a huge point of emphasis for us. You think back to April, May and June, we knew that was going to be a big part of our role as a group, and I know those guys really embraced that from the get go. We take a lot of pride. When we hear those conversations about our offensive line and our run game, we personally take a lot of pride because we do feel like we are a big part of that. We have had some tough matchups, and those guys have handled it really well so it has been fun to watch." - TEs coach Drew Petzing on how the tight ends have embraced blocking responsibilities