Daniel Jeremiah breaks down defensive end fits at No. 26 for the Browns

As mock drafts continue to pour speculation on whom the Browns might select in the 2021 NFL Draft, one defensive position has started to become slightly more frequent among others as the spot the Browns could target with pick No. 26: defensive end.

The position is loaded with high-upside players, several of whom project to be available in the second half of the first round. The Browns, who released DE Adrian Clayborn on Tuesday and have a decision to make on the expiring contract of DE Olivier Vernon, are in the market for adding another potential starter and more depth.

That's why NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted the Browns will select DE Joe Tryon from Washington with their first-round pick. Jeremiah, who spoke with reporters on a conference call Tuesday, admitted that the order of edge position players taken off the board this year will be tough to predict — a few of the top players were 2020 opt-outs who had limited game time and reps last season — but believes Tryon, one of the players who did opt out, would still be a safe pick for Cleveland.

"Tryon has an ideal frame/build for an edge rusher," Jeremiah said about Tryon in his Top 50 Draft Prospect Rankings 2.0. Tryon was ranked 27th.