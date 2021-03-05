Browns place tender on 2 exclusive rights free agents

Carlson, who signed with the Browns in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, appeared in all 16 regular season games with two starts last season. He caught one pass for 11 yards while also serving as one of the team's leaders on special teams. Carlson was third on the team with nine special teams tackles and recovered the onside kick that helped seal the Browns' playoff-clinching victory over the Steelers in Week 17.