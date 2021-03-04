Best Podcast Available: The Draft Network's Jordan Reid sizes up options for Browns at No. 26

We're another week closer to the start of free agency and the draft, and the guys at "Best Podcast Available" get you even more prepared for both big offseason events in their latest episode.
Jason Gibbs and Andrew Gribble discuss the week that was in Berea, as EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski gave their first press conferences since the end of the 2020 season. They also dive deep into the latest mock drafts, which provided a couple of new names linked to the Browns with the No. 26 pick.
The Draft Network's Jordan Reid joined the show and touched on a number of players who could be of interest for the Browns. He's especially high on Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II and LBs Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame) and Zaven Collins (Tulsa).
"Best Podcast Available" will be released weekly throughout the offseason and is available through most podcast services. You can also watch the show on the Browns YouTube Channel.