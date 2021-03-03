Coaching staff stability a 'very, very big deal' to Kevin Stefanski

Last week, Kevin Stefanski did something he'd never done before: Hired a coach without meeting him or her in person.

That coach was Jonathan Decoster, the Browns' new offensive quality control coach who went through multiple virtual interviews with Stefanski and a number of others before landing the job. Decoster and Stefanski got to meet in person for the first time last week and they're with each other every day now that Stefanski and his staff are back in the team facility.

What makes this notable is that's all Stefanski had to do on the hiring front this offseason. One year after putting together an entire staff after he became the Browns' new head coach, Stefanski had to address just one change to his staff — a miniscule number not just in comparison to recent Browns history, but also the general turnover most staffs around the league see on an annual basis.

Stefanski, in his meeting with reporters Tuesday, called it a "very, very big deal" and said he was "very proud" it happened.