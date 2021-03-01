Mel Kiper Jr. discusses Browns' 1st-round options in 2021 NFL Draft

"If he falls, it will be tough to pass him up," Kiper said. "He can play inside or outside. He wasn't a sack artist, but he's a range-y guy. Taller linebackers with length are very difficult to deal with for a quarterback, and you don't find many of them. I think the fact that he brings a skill set you don't necessarily see and that he can play inside or outside makes Zaven Collins an attractive guy at 26."

Kiper hasn't been alone in mocking Collins to Cleveland, and for good reason — he could stick at linebacker and provide a big talent boost to a position full of youth, or he could step in at defensive end, work across from Myles Garrett and give the Browns two young studs to anchor the defensive line.

But if Collins isn't available, or if the Browns look to improve their defensive line with a player with more consistent experience in the trenches, they might target someone who solely played edge rusher in college. That decision likely will come down to whether there's a run on defensive ends before the 26th pick, which Kiper's and several other recent mock drafts have predicted.

Gregory Rousseau (Miami), Jaelan Phillips (Miami) and Kwity Paye (Michigan) — the 21st, 22nd and 23rd picks in Kiper's mock, respectively — headline the best of the edge rusher class and all could be on the Browns' radar. Each player has appeared in mock drafts to Cleveland, and if any of them slip to 26, Kiper believes the Browns could pounce.