Browns Mailbag: Would Round 1 be too early to add more talent at safety?

March? Is it really about to be March?

The offseason is disappearing before our eyes, and we're less than three weeks away from the start to the new league year. That's the formal way of saying we're less than three weeks away from the start of free agency, and the Browns certainly figure to be involved in some way, shape or form.

How about a three-question Friday to cap February?

I see some very good D-line and LB prospects ranked between 20 and 30 in Daniel Jeremiah's 2.0 college prospect rankings, so I expect that the Browns could do well with one of those picks. However, do you think it would be worth it to move up six to eight spots to take safety Trevon Moehrig or are you confident that our safeties can do the job? What about safeties in free agency? — Bob K., Akron

Before we launch into this discussion, it's important to note one thing about these kinds of rankings, which are always excellent. This is Jeremiah ranking the players based on their overall ability and talent at their respective position. It's NOT the order in which he thinks they'll be drafted. So while Moehrig, the junior out of TCU, is his 16th overall player, it doesn't mean that's where he'll likely go in the draft. In fact, in our latest roundup of mock drafts, Moehrig isn't projected anywhere in the top 20 and some don't even have him landing with a team in the first round. So if these mocks are to be trusted — save your jokes — then a significant move up likely wouldn't be needed for Moehrig, whom Jeremiah and others consider to be the best safety in this year's draft.

As for the Browns' situation at safety, here's where it stands: Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Grant Delpit, who missed all of his rookie season with a torn Achilles, are slated to return. So, too, are Elijah Benton and Jovante Moffatt, both of whom saw minimal playing time after making the team as undrafted rookies. Veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, who collectively played a lot of football for the Browns in 2020, are poised to be free agents. If neither of those players return, that would make the team's safeties room one of the lightest on experience on the entire team.