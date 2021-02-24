Mock Draft Roundup: Big Ten well represented in latest batch of predictions for Browns at No. 26

Of Note: Collins set a PFF record for coverage grade by a linebacker (93.7) during a banner 2020 season.

Of Note: Fornelli writes Phillips is just as dangerous at stuffing the run as he is at rushing the passer.

Of Note: Owusu-Koromoah checks in at 6-foot-2 an 215 pounds, opening up the possibility of him being able to play in a hybrid role in the NFL.

Of Note: On top of his big tackle for loss and sack numbers, Nixon had one of the best defensive highlights of the season when he intercepted a pass, juked to his right to escape a tackle and raced 71 yards for a game-sealing interception against Penn State.