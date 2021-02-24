Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: Big Ten well represented in latest batch of predictions for Browns at No. 26

The Browns will have plenty of options when they're on the clock with their 1st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Feb 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM
The Browns used a first-round pick on a Big Ten player in 2018 (CB Denzel Ward), and it's certainly worked out well for them.

They just haven't used their first pick in a given draft on a Big Ten player in 20 years. Yes, it's really been that long since the Browns selected Penn State DE Courtney Brown with the No. 1 pick.

Could that change in 2021? And could it be another Nittany Lion coming to Cleveland with its first selection in the draft?

The Big Ten is well represented in the latest batch of mocks, and a pass rusher from Penn State is picked more than once as a match for the Browns.

Let's give them a look, shall we?

Anthony Treash - Pro Football Focus: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Of Note: Collins set a PFF record for coverage grade by a linebacker (93.7) during a banner 2020 season.

Tom Fornelli - CBSSports.com: DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Of Note: Fornelli writes Phillips is just as dangerous at stuffing the run as he is at rushing the passer.

Nate Davis - USA Today: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: Owusu-Koromoah checks in at 6-foot-2 an 215 pounds, opening up the possibility of him being able to play in a hybrid role in the NFL.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DT Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)

Of Note: On top of his big tackle for loss and sack numbers, Nixon had one of the best defensive highlights of the season when he intercepted a pass, juked to his right to escape a tackle and raced 71 yards for a game-sealing interception against Penn State.

Zac Jackson - The Athletic: CB Greg Newsome (Northwestern)

Of Note: According to PFF, Newsome is the only CB in this year's draft class to hold QBs to a rating of 0.0 on third and fourth down.

Dane Brugler - The Athletic: DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Of Note: Though Oweh didn't have any sacks in 2020, Brugler writes, the talented pass rusher is "still connecting the dots and has the traits to develop into one of the best pass rushers from this class."

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News: DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Of Note: In an interview with NFL Network's Kim Jones, Penn State coach James Franklin predicted Oweh would run a faster 40-yard dash than former Nittany Lions LB Micah Parsons, who is one of the top overall prospects in this year's draft.

Jordan Reid - The Draft Network: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Of Note: Reid believes Collins can be just as much of a threat as an edge rusher as he can be as a "second-level threat."

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Of Note: Though he weighs just 240 pounds, Ojulari has two years of SEC experience playing as an end in a 4-3 defense.

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranks Owusu-Koromoah as his No. 17 overall prospect in this year's draft.

