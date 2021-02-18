Reviewing the D-Line: Myles Garrett led the way in a solid season from Browns' front four

The Raw Numbers

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

Garrett, who posted his third consecutive double-digit sack season, led the way for a unit that provided the most consistent level of play for the Browns defense. He was a one-man wrecking crew during the first half of the season, picking up the majority of the defensive line's sacks and making a number of game-changing plays that led directly to victories. Vernon and Richardson really dialed things up during the second half of the year and helped the group overcome Garrett's two-game absence. Clayborn and Gustin provided solid depth throughout the year, while Taylor and Elliott helped give Richardson and Ogunjobi the rest they needed to be at their best late in games. Though the unit's ability to get to the QB the way it wanted came in waves, it was consistently reliable against opponent's rushing attacks, allowing more than 100 yards in just half of its regular season games.