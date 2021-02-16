Reviewing the RBs: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt gave Browns one of NFL's best 1-2 punches

Low Point

The Browns rushed for fewer than 100 yards on just three occasions in 2020. The worst of the bunch came Week 16 against the Jets, the only time all year Cleveland failed to reach 100 yards with both Chubb and Hunt in the lineup. The Browns managed a season-low 45 in a game where the team — playing without its top four wide receivers — could have really used a commanding performance from the duo. The Browns averaged 2.5 yards per carry and had just one run go for more than 10 yards.

High Point

This is a tough one because there are so many options. Though it wasn't the team's best rushing performance of the season, Week 10 against the Texans was probably the best we saw of the Chubb-Hunt tandem all year. Both running backs cleared 100 yards, marking the first time that'd happened with a pair of Browns teammates since Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green did it in 1966. Hunt was the team's leading rusher for most of the game, but Chubb passed him on a memorable final carry, going 59 yards on third-and-short to close out the 10-7 victory. On the day, Hunt and Chubb each rushed 19 times and combined for 230 yards.

What They Said

"Excited about those guys. They both had incredible moments for us this season, just thinking back to some of the runs and catches that they had that were highlight worthy. Excited about them moving forward, and it is our job to grow in this offense and find more things they can do. That is part of what this offseason will be about." — Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

"I learned a lot. I learned that there is a way for us both to be on the field at the same time and there is a way for both of us to have a good year at the same time. That is the biggest thing I took from it all is that we can still be us, share the ball and have success with it. The same thing for years to come. Just for us to keep having fun and playing and winning games together." — Chubb