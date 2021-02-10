Bernie Kosar, Jim Donovan deliver heartfelt tributes to Marty Schottenheimer

Donovan and Schottenheimer grew even closer at a preseason luncheon in the days leading up to the 1987 season. Donovan had just returned from Boston following the passing of his father. Amid the hoopla and excitement of the luncheon, Schottenheimer sought out Donovan and engaged in an emotional conversation about how to persevere and push forward after the death of a parent.

"This was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns at a huge event and was getting ready to kick off a huge season. That's the kind of guy he was," Donovan said. "It wasn't just pep talks and the gleam speech. It was when he was dealing with you one on one, he was really caring about what went on in your life."

Kosar had tears in his eyes as he shared some of his favorite Schottenheimer moments — an homage, he said, to the many times tears would fill Schottenheimer's eyes in pregame speeches and other interactions with his players.

"That discipline, that preparation, that competitor Marty Schottenheimer was really resonates within me today," Kosar said. "That genuine emotion he was able to transfer to me as a player, that competitiveness me and him had toward a common goal of just winning games, I can't thank him enough."

Kosar recalled a moment he'll never forget when the two were together in 2016, when members of the Browns' 1986 team reunited for a ceremony at FirstEnergy Stadium.

As part of the celebration, members of the team signed life-sized football cards of themselves. Schottenheimer, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease two years earlier, looked over at Kosar and joked about how his five-letter name was much easier to sign than "Schottenheimer" was. Kosar then assisted Schottenheimer as they penned his name together.