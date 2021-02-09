Reviewing the QBs: Baker Mayfield only got better during big 3rd season

The Raw Numbers

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

This was the big step forward the Browns were hoping to see from Mayfield, who struggled a bit during the first half of the season before taking off in a big way during the second. He was the driving force behind Cleveland's push to the playoffs, as the offense relied more and more on his accuracy and decision-making against defenses that sold out to stop the dynamic tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Mayfield basically put a halt to throwing interceptions during the second half of the year and was at his best when he was able to distribute the ball to as many players as possible. Kevin Stefanski's system and Mayfield appear to be the perfect marriage the Browns expected it to be, and there's plenty of optimism about how he'll improve during his first offseason as a pro that won't include some sort of major change.