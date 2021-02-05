Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position group will receive most offseason attention?

When it comes to linebacker, the Browns have three young players — Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki — who played valuable snaps in 2020 and are poised to improve. The room undoubtedly will look different in 2021. It's just not a given that the Browns devote more resources here, whether it's through free agency and the draft, than they would, say, in the secondary, where four players who started games are poised to become free agents next month, or the defensive line, where the Browns are always looking to improve depth and have two every-game starters and major contributors in Ogunjobi and Vernon poised to hit free agency.

Needless to say, the next few months will go a long way toward determining what the defense will look like for the 2021 season and beyond.

"I think it is a fair observation to realize that the resources this past year that we had going into this past fall were predominantly oriented to support the offense and support the quarterback, but that does not mean that we did not make some investments all across the team," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "We can have improvement anywhere. Understand that obviously we think we can certainly boost the defense as we go into 2021. It is probably too early to make any declarative or definitive statements, but certainly understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team."

What are expectations for Jacob Phillips and Grant Delpit? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

Starting with Phillips, the third-round linebacker had a really strong finish to his 2021 season. He took over as a starter for the final few games and helped the Browns at multiple spots in the defense. His speed really stood out, and he's certainly a player to watch entering next season.

"He is a see-ball, get-ball guy," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said late in the season. "When the lights come on, he plays with his hair on fire, and that is what you like about him. He is physical and very competitive. He is just going to keep getting better with every rep he gets."

As for Delpit, the former second-round pick continues to rehab from his season-ending Achilles injury. The Browns are optimistic he'll be ready to go and ready to contribute in 2021.

Here's an NFL history question: In 1972, Miami finished the regular season 14-0, and beat the Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs. Yet, the AFC championship game the following week was in Pittsburgh. What were the rules then that had the undefeated Dolphins playing on the road in the conference title game, and when were those rules changed to the current format? — Peter F., Columbus

I'm not sure if you're testing me with this one or you genuinely didn't know. I, for one, did not know this, so I looked it up. This was an open-book quiz, right?