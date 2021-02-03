Which play was Odell Beckham Jr.'s best in 2020?

There is a star at the middle of the field in Dallas, but there was only one star who shined brightest, and his name was Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham would finish the day with 154 total yards and three touchdowns as the Browns would win a shootout 49-38 over the Cowboys. It was ridiculously productive day for Beckham, but one play stood out above all of the others. The Browns had just recovered the Dallas onside attempt at midfield and were clinging to a 41-38 lead with 3:37 to play. Earlier in the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called for an end-around to Beckham that netted the team an easy 23 yards. With the offense needing a spark, Stefanski went back to the well, and Beckham did the rest. Unlike the first run of the play, Dallas DE Aldon Smith stayed home, and, for a second, it looked like Beckham would take a major loss. Instead, Beckham bent his path even wider (14 yards behind the line of scrimmage), got around Smith, turned the corner and hit the afterburners. He had a convoy of blockers in front, made one minor cut and then he was gone 50 yards to the house to clinch the big win for the Browns. Unfortunately, his season would be cut short just three weeks later, but Beckham made some memorable plays in his truncated season. The 50-yard rushing score to beat Dallas was at the top of the list.