'Next man up' mentality permeated through Browns all season as backups, rookies produced in big way

The phrase is one of the most common clichés in all sports.

Every team uses it each year. Every coach utters it to their players each season. Everyone knows what it means — they just hope they don't have to say it too much, or else their roster could be in trouble.

"Next man up."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski first used it at the start of training camp, when he discussed the Browns' player opt-outs due to COVID-19 and contingency plans in the event coaches are unable to coach. He used it again just a week later, when injuries started to stack up and forced the Browns to plug and play new faces in first-team reps on a near-daily basis.

"For every single position – it's not just the coaching staff; we have really done this throughout our football operation – we have made sure who is the next man up, the next person up," Stefanski said. "We have that laid out. We talked about your roles, what your duties are and what your responsibilities are day to day because the bottom line is we have to be prepared. The worst thing you can do in a situation like this is not be prepared and start to have those conversations in the moment."

The phrase was used again and again for the Browns — all the way up to their first playoff game since 2002. To get there, they relied on serviceable — and, at times, game-changing — performances from backup players, rookies and, just as Stefanski planned, coaching assistants to step in on short notice and find a way to get the job done.

"It starts with our players and coaches, but it also extends to the entire football operation," Browns EVP and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "This group has dealt with a ton of adversity and challenges over the course of the year. At every turn and every pass, everyone has responded in a fantastic manner with positive attitudes and really found solutions to some challenging problems."