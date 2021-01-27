Myles Garrett said 'it's time to prove it' before 2020 season, and he delivered

Garrett's big plays helped the Browns defense force takeaways at a torrid pace to open the season. Cleveland started 5-2 and created 14 turnovers in that stretch, which was one of the highest totals of all NFL teams.

Garrett was responsible for a handful of them. He recorded his four forced fumbles in that period and was also responsible for a game-changing safety from Colts quarterback Philip Rivers in Week 5. Those big plays propelled him to the top of the list of players in the early conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

"Myles is a great vet," linebacker B.J. Goodson said. "He understands what he means to the team and to our defense. He is a game-changer, man. The guy makes explosive and big plays in big moments. He means a lot to our defense."

Garrett's hot start to the season came to an unexpected pause in Week 11 when he contracted COVID-19. The virus forced him to miss two games as he slowly regained his strength and conducted breathing exercises to build back his stamina. He returned in Week 13 and added another 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hits to what had already been another big season.

No matter where he was, the Browns defense always turned to Garrett. He was often the player in the middle of the team pregame huddle delivering the final motivational speech, and he lifted the Browns defense on several occasions with sacks and fumbles.

"He is obviously a big part of what we do defensively," Browns EVP and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "He is an elite playmaker in this league."

Now, the Browns hope to build an even better defense around Garrett, who's just 25 years old and already third in franchise history with 42.5 career sacks. He's helped set a new standard of playoff football in Cleveland, which is precisely what the Browns hoped he could do when they extended his future in Cleveland through the 2026 season.

After turning in another enormous year, Garrett is determined to push the Browns even farther.