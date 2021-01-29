Browns Mailbag: What can Browns do to elevate pass rush in 2021?

We asked, you answered.

It was a bit of a role reversal, but you all delivered in a big way in regards to last week's request to fill up the mailbag with questions focused on the 2021 offseason.

We're chipping away at the pile with five of your queries in the latest edition of the Browns Mailbag.

Why can't they use Chubb and Hunt or a triple option with Janovich on the goal line or any third-and-1 on any yard line? They would score 95 percent of the time. — William F., Erie, Pennsylvania

Might have been just me, but I thought the Browns fared pretty well in these situations all throughout the 2020 season. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 27 touchdowns, after all …

Alas, that's not your question! You're getting at what was a topic on and off throughout the season: Why don't we see more of Chubb and Hunt on the field at the same time?

The easy answer is what the Browns did with Chubb and Hunt was highly successful. They also were as fresh as the team could have ever envisioned entering the playoffs. That's the perks of being able to split snaps between two Pro Bowl-caliber running backs.

But that was 2020. It doesn't mean it will be that way in 2021, and Stefanski vowed to continue evolving an offense we know will include both running backs next season.

"Excited about those guys. They both had incredible moments for us this season, just thinking back to some of the runs and catches that they had that were highlight worthy," Stefanski said. "Excited about them moving forward, and it is our job to grow in this offense and find more things they can do. That is part of what this offseason will be about."

Hunt and Chubb both seem very open to the idea but trust Stefanski is already putting them in the best position to succeed and the team in the best position to win.

"We have the same offense to hone down and learn, so I think we definitely can implement some new stuff like that to get us both in the mix at the same time," Chubb said. "I definitely think it is possible."

What do you think about the competition we are going to see at the backup guard positions when they get back to it? Chris Hubbard performed at a high level, but the way Michael Dunn and then Blake Hance stepped in, performed and impressed after Hubbard went down was awesome. And now we will be getting back Drew Forbes and the others that sat out the year. Stefanski and Berry are going to have tough decisions selected who they will keep as the backup guards. — Dan E., Trinity, Alabama