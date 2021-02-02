Jarvis Landry says Browns offense determined to be even better in 2021, focused on beating 'the standard'

"Building" is imperative to Landry.

It will be required, he said, to compete with the likes of the Chiefs, whom he called "the standard." Kansas City, which had just a little more firepower than the Browns in their AFC Divisional Round matchup, is back in the Super Bowl and looking for its second straight championship. The Chiefs aren't going anywhere, and the Browns will have to get through them if they want to reach their ultimate goals.

"We're looking at what we've done and also being critical of the mistakes and errors," Landry said. "All the things we can fix to get better so that we can beat teams like Kansas City. Right now, they look like they're the standard. They've been to the Super Bowl for the last two years. We want to obviously focus on us but we have to beat teams like that and we need all of us."