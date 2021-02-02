Jarvis Landry says Browns offense determined to be even better in 2021, focused on beating 'the standard'

Feb 02, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jarvis Landry didn't have the stomach to watch much of the AFC and NFC Championships last weekend. The pain was still too fresh after the Browns came oh so close to beating the Chiefs and advancing one step closer to the Super Bowl.

"It's tough," Landry said Monday in an interview on CBS Sports HQ. "Every year guys set out to be a champion. When you fall short of that goal, it's very tough."

Still, Landry can take plenty of satisfaction from what the Browns accomplished in 2020, his third with the team. Though his individual numbers — 72 receptions, 840 yards, 3 touchdowns during the regular season — were down a touch from the previous two years, Landry played a key role in a Browns offense that was reborn under the leadership of coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield, who had his best season yet. 

The Browns scored their second-most points in team history (408) while notching their best per-game average (25.5) since 1987. Cleveland had the league's third-best red zone offense (TDs on 73.6 percent of trips) and third-best rushing attack (148.4 yards per game). On four occasions, including an unforgettable Wild Card victory over the Steelers, the Browns cleared 40 points, and added four other 30-plus point games.

"I think about the Cleveland Browns organization and everything we've accomplished this year and been able to do as a team, it speaks volumes to the guys that are in this building working hard each and every day with each other," Landry said. "It's sad the season ended the way it did but we did accomplish a lot and we have some stuff to build on."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Divisional Round

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday by the Browns photo team

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
1 / 62

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
2 / 62

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
3 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
4 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
5 / 62

A fan before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
6 / 62

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
7 / 62

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
8 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
9 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
10 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
11 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
12 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
13 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
14 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
15 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
16 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
17 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
18 / 62

The stadium during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
19 / 62

The defense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
20 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
21 / 62

The offense during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
22 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
23 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
24 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
25 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
26 / 62

The team during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
27 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
28 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
29 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
30 / 62

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
31 / 62

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) and Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
32 / 62

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
33 / 62

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
34 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
35 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
36 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
37 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
38 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
39 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
40 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
41 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
42 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
43 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
44 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
45 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
46 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
47 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
48 / 62

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) and Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
49 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Guard Blake Hance during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
50 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
51 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
52 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
53 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
54 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
55 / 62

Fans during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
56 / 62

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
57 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
58 / 62

The stadium after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
59 / 62

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
60 / 62

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
61 / 62

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Linebacker Tae Davis (55) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
62 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

"Building" is imperative to Landry. 

It will be required, he said, to compete with the likes of the Chiefs, whom he called "the standard." Kansas City, which had just a little more firepower than the Browns in their AFC Divisional Round matchup, is back in the Super Bowl and looking for its second straight championship. The Chiefs aren't going anywhere, and the Browns will have to get through them if they want to reach their ultimate goals.

"We're looking at what we've done and also being critical of the mistakes and errors," Landry said. "All the things we can fix to get better so that we can beat teams like Kansas City. Right now, they look like they're the standard. They've been to the Super Bowl for the last two years. We want to obviously focus on us but we have to beat teams like that and we need all of us."

The Browns didn't have all of their weapons for most of the 2020 season. RB Nick Chubb was lost for four weeks during the first half of the season and WR Odell Beckham Jr., Landry's closest friend, was lost for the second half of the year and the playoffs after suffering a knee injury Week 7 against the Bengals.

Landry said he's been in constant communication with Beckham, whose "whole focus has been about rehab, making sure he's going to be able to be out there on the field and be the guy we all know he can be."

With nearly everyone on offense slated to return in 2021, Landry is buoyed with optimism about the Browns' ability to turn the pain they feel now into the fuel that powers them to even more offensive success in the years to come.

"The old times ain't nothing like the new times. It's real," said Landry, admittedly borrowing a Drake lyric. "We continue to grow and the healthier we can stay, the hungry, never satisfied type of attitude, the mentality we need is in the building. We just need to keep growing on that and continue to never feel entitled in this league because any given Sunday. 

"For us, we have to continue to grow, continue to know the things we did last year don't count this year. We've got to go out and prove it again."

Related Content

news

3 University Hospitals health care heroes to be special Browns guests at Super Bowl LV in appreciation of their service and sacrifice

news

Browns celebrate Black History Month through #BeTheSolution

Browns launch Cleveland Huddle to support local black-owned restaurants and community shelters
news

Browns to provide 3-week video skills session, football kits for Special Olympics athletes

Through the partnership with the Cleveland Browns and Play 60 in association with University Hospitals, Special Olympics Ohio has been able to create a sustainable football skills model that will be used for seasons to come
news

5 things we learned from Episode 13 of Building the Browns

Here's what we learned from the behind-the-scenes action from the "Building the Browns" production crew in the Browns' 2020 playoff run

Advertising