Which play was Myles Garrett's best in 2020?

Garrett had a dominant season in 2020, finishing with 12 sacks en route to becoming the first player in Browns history to record double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons. On four of his 12 sacks, Garrett got the big prize with a sack-strip-fumble. His four forced fumbles ranked third in the NFL, and early in the season he had the sack-strip-fumble in three consecutive games from Week 2 to Week 4. The one that occurred Week 3 against the Washington Football Team was my favorite of Garrett's sacks because it was the one that saw him complete the trifecta by making the sack, forcing the fumble and recovering it himself. With the Browns up 31-20 with 6:47 to play and the Football Team driving near mid-field, Garrett decided to call "game." Garrett blew past the left tackle, used his trademark bend to get to the quarterback and chopped the ball down and out of the quarterback's hands as he threw him to the ground. The ball bounced right off the turf, and Garrett grabbed it out of the air, saying "Gimme that" to effectively end the game and seal the win for the Browns.