Important dates to know for Browns 2021 offseason

Super Bowl 55 is in the rearview mirror, and the NFL offseason is officially underway.
We're months away from the return of football to Berea, but there's always a landmark or two along the way to keep the Browns and the rest of the NFL busy.
Here are the most important dates and events to remember as we plow our way through Day 1 of the NFL offseason.
Feb. 23: Teams can begin designation of franchise/transition tag players. One per club is permitted.
March 9: Franchise/Transition tag period ends. If qualifying players don't receive either tag, they will head to free agency.
March 17: League year and free agency officially begin at 4 p.m. EST.
April 5: Offseason workouts can begin for teams breaking in new head coaches.
April 19: Offseason workouts can begin for rest of NFL's teams.
April 23: Restricted free agent signing period comes to an end.
April 28: Final day for teams to match offer sheets on restricted free agents.
April 29: Round 1 of the NFL Draft — Live from downtown Cleveland — kicks off a memorable three days by the lake.