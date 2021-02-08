Important dates to know for Browns 2021 offseason

Super Bowl 55 is in the rearview mirror, and the NFL offseason is officially underway.

We're months away from the return of football to Berea, but there's always a landmark or two along the way to keep the Browns and the rest of the NFL busy.

Here are the most important dates and events to remember as we plow our way through Day 1 of the NFL offseason.

Feb. 23: Teams can begin designation of franchise/transition tag players. One per club is permitted.