Kevin Stefanski named NFL's Coach of the Year

Stefanski, who joined the Browns in January 2020 after a long stint in various positions with the Minnesota Vikings, notched the most wins by a first-year Browns head coach since Paul Brown had 12 in the team's inaugural season in 1946. His winning percentage (.688) was the best since Blanton Collier (.714) in 1963 and the third-best overall in franchise history.

Stefanski's 11 regular season wins were the most by any first-year head coach in 2020 and marked just the 11th time since 1970 a first-year coach has won 11 or more games. The Browns were the only team to make the playoffs this season with a first-year head coach.

Cleveland was one of just four teams in the league to not lose consecutive games, something that was another credit toward Stefanski's leadership, Berry said.

"Every Monday, win or loss, was really the same thing for us," Berry said. "He really did a great job of protecting our cocoon, so to speak. The season can be emotional. It can be emotional particularly externally whether you have a big win or an ugly loss. Kevin's mindset was when we come in on Monday, we should look to improve and we should look to work. It really should feel the same regardless of the outcome on Sunday. That's a credit to his steady hand."

Stefanski was also the play-caller for a Browns offense that posted some of its best numbers in generations.

Cleveland's 408 points were its second-most in franchise history, as the Browns finished third in the league in rushing with an average of 148.4 yards per game (best since 1978) and 12th in quarterback rating (96.6). Under Stefanski's tutelage, third-year QB Baker Mayfield saw his quarterback rating jump from 78.8 in 2019 to 95.9 in 2020 while increasing his touchdown passes (22 to 26) and drastically decreasing his interceptions (21 to 8).

Stefanski did it all while navigating the new realities and norms presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, making his first year on the job unlike any other. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta recalled a conversation he had with Stefanski last March, when Stefanski jokingly asked him "Where is it in the first-year head coach's handbook about dealing with a global pandemic?"

"It's sort of the way he attacked everything all year — a sense of calm, a great sense of humor, undaunted regardless of the challenges that were thrown his way," DePodesta said. "He was open-minded and flexible in terms of dealing with whatever came up on the field or off. Even in those really difficult times, being himself and being authentic. All of those things were evident to our players and ultimately translated to a phenomenal year as a head coach."

Stefanski's first offseason program, where the team installed a brand new offensive and defensive system, was entirely virtual, and he led the vast majority of it from his old residence in Minneapolis. Stefanski and his coaching staff didn't meet most of the players in-person until training camp, which was completely revamped to adhere to the league's protocols. During the second half of the season, the Browns dealt with numerous stops and starts to their schedule, including complete closures of the team facility, because of positive COVID-19 tests. Stefanski, himself, tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns' Wild Card victory over the Steelers and, along with a handful of players and assistant coaches, was forced to miss the trip to Pittsburgh.

From start to finish, Stefanski presented a no-excuses, next-man-up mindset that permeated the entire organization.

"There was never a sense of feeling sorry for ourselves or the proverbial 'here we go again,'" DePodesta said.