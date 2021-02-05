Which play was Jarvis Landry's best in 2020?

Jarvis Landry brought the juice every week in 2020 and really turned up the production when the Browns needed him most.
For the third straight year, Landry led the Browns in receptions (72) and receiving yards (840). He added three touchdowns during the regular season, all of which coming during the second half of the year, and added two more in the playoffs. He also completed all four of his pass attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown in the Browns' regular season finale against the Steelers.
All told, Landry has caught 236 passes for 2,990 yards and 15 touchdowns since he came to Cleveland in 2018.
"The guy is unbelievable," QB Baker Mayfield said. "He is a great player, a great teammate, and he just continues to always put the team first no matter what. We have seen that week in and week out."
Landry provided no shortage of unbelievable plays in 2020. Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble made their picks for their favorites of 2020.
Gribble: Wild Card at Steelers - 40-yard TD catch
The Browns were rolling in Pittsburgh from the very first play but they kicked it into overdrive when Landry scored the first of the offense's five touchdowns. Fittingly, it came at a place in which Landry always seemed to thrive in 2020: third down. The Browns, leading 7-0 in the first quarter, faced a third-and-4 at the Steelers' 40-yard line. Landry came in motion from right to left and hadn't fully stopped when the ball was snapped. He made a quick move to his right, creating plenty of separation between himself and CB Mike Hilton, and snagged the ball for a short catch that would have been good for the first down. Landry, though, wasn't done. He juked S Terrell Edmunds out of his shoes and kept running toward the end zone. He stayed on his feet just long enough and dove into the end zone for the 40-yard touchdown. It was one of Landry's longest catches of the season, and he earned it by picking up the majority of the yards after the catch.
Zegura: Week 4 at Cowboys - 37-yard TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr.
Landry is the only player in NFL history to record 70-plus catches in each of his first seven seasons, but my favorite play of his from 2020 did not involve a reception. Rather, it was a passing touchdown from Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. The play was called "bananas," and when I asked head coach Kevin Stefanski when he knew that play was going to work against the Cowboys, he replied, "when I walked off the bus." It was a play the Browns had in their practice plan from Day 1, but they did not find a time to use it. The play started with a toss sweep right to Nick Chubb, who pitched it back to Landry on the end around. Then, Landry threw it to Odell Beckham Jr. who ran a beautiful post corner. Stefanski would later tell me that the play was executed perfectly by all involved, from Landry hitting the "crow hop" before launching the strike to Beckham, who hit the hash marks precisely before breaking back to the corner. The result was an absolute masterpiece and a 37-yard touchdown for the Browns. Landry's throw would be one of the more impressive made by anyone in the NFL this season, quarterbacks included, as he fired a perfect tight spiral some 50 yards in the air right on the money to Beckham for the score. Landry has heart, incredible hands and an absolute rifle of an arm, and he put that on full display in this play of the year.