Browns promote Ben Bloom to run game coordinator

"Ben put together all of our run game game plans. He presented that to us as a staff and he presented it to the team. He's very detailed, very thorough and knows exactly what you need to do to stop an opponent. I'm happy for him and I'm glad we have a chance to keep him for at least another year."

Bloom is a key member of a Browns assistant coaching staff that is poised to return in full for the 2021 season. The carryover will be vital for a team looking to be even better than it was in a 2020 season that featured 11 regular season wins and a trip to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

"I feel like we have a staff that works really well together in terms of sharing ideas and being open to listening to other guys' suggestions," Woods said. "For Ben, I feel like he was really in this role already. Now he'll get some recognition for exactly what he does, which I feel is important for him and his career. It will be seamless for us. I'm just happy for him that he's getting that acknowledgement.