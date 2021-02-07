By the Numbers: A look into the success that led to Kevin Stefanski's Coach of the Year Award

11 - Stefanski won 11 games in his first regular season in Cleveland, the highest by a first-year Browns coach since Paul Brown (12) in 1946. Cleveland became true AFC contenders in 2020 thanks to Stefanski's ability to develop winning game plans each week.

6 - The Browns won six home games, the most they've recorded since 2007. Cleveland hosted a much smaller portion of fans at FirstEnergy Stadium this year due to COVID-19, but Stefanski still ensured the Browns reaped the benefits of home-field advantages.

.688 - Stefanski's win percentage, which is the highest for a first-year Browns coach since Blanton Collier in 1963 and third-best overall in franchise history. Stefanski joins Collier and legendary coach Paul Brown among coaches with the top single-season win percentage in their first season with the team.

8 - Wins against non-divisional teams, the highest mark and winning percentage ever recorded in that category in franchise history. The Browns swept the NFC East Division and secured wins over future 2020 playoff teams in the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans to reach the postseason.