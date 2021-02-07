By the Numbers: A look into the success that led to Kevin Stefanski's Coach of the Year Award

Kevin Stefanski has already accumulated several prominent accolades and achievements for his first-year success as the Browns' head coach in 2020.
He was the first coach to lead the Browns to the playoffs since 2002 and first to win a playoff game since 1994. His offensive playbook boosted the offense to some of its greatest highs in decades, and his leadership brought the Browns together in an unprecedented NFL season due to COVID-19.
All of those triumphs led to one more big accolade for Stefanski.
The Associated Press on Saturday selected Stefanski as NFL Coach of the Year. He piloted the Browns to an 11-5 season and helped them snap an 18-year playoff drought, which was the longest drought in the league, and coached Cleveland to the AFC Divisional Playoff Round.
Here are some of the numbers behind Stefanski's unforgettable first season with the Browns:
11 - Stefanski won 11 games in his first regular season in Cleveland, the highest by a first-year Browns coach since Paul Brown (12) in 1946. Cleveland became true AFC contenders in 2020 thanks to Stefanski's ability to develop winning game plans each week.
6 - The Browns won six home games, the most they've recorded since 2007. Cleveland hosted a much smaller portion of fans at FirstEnergy Stadium this year due to COVID-19, but Stefanski still ensured the Browns reaped the benefits of home-field advantages.
.688 - Stefanski's win percentage, which is the highest for a first-year Browns coach since Blanton Collier in 1963 and third-best overall in franchise history. Stefanski joins Collier and legendary coach Paul Brown among coaches with the top single-season win percentage in their first season with the team.
8 - Wins against non-divisional teams, the highest mark and winning percentage ever recorded in that category in franchise history. The Browns swept the NFC East Division and secured wins over future 2020 playoff teams in the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans to reach the postseason.
1 - The Browns earned their first playoff win in over two decades when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. Stefanski wasn't on the sidelines for the game due to a positive COVID-19 test, but his coaching assistants led the Browns to a thrilling playoff victory and replicated the same poise and success they built with Stefanski all season.
408 - Points scored by the Browns, the second-highest mark in franchise history. One of Stefanski's top goals was to maximize the surplus of offensive talent on the roster. He certainly accomplished that, so let's take a closer look at what improvements were made ...
95.9 - Quarterback rating from Baker Mayfield, who showed massive strides from 2019 when he finished with a 78.8 QBR. The mark is his highest since his rookie season in 2018.
2,374 - Rushing yards from the Browns in 2020, which ranked third in the NFL. Cleveland had one of the best running back duos in the league with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and Stefanski deployed both backs in key moments all season to find the end zone.
3 - Browns players sent to the Pro Bowl. Left guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and Chubb all were voted Pro Bowlers for standout performances. Stefanski attributed their nominations to the Browns' overall team success.
1976 - That was the last time a Browns coach won Coach of the Year. Forrest Gregg won the honor after taking Cleveland to a 9-5 record that season.
38 - Stefanski is just 38 years old and still one of the youngest coaches in the NFL. His coaching pedigree was already well-decorated before he came to Cleveland a year ago, and it just became even stronger Saturday.