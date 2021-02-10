A piece of Browns' unforgettable Wild Card win vs. Steelers now on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his post-game press conference, Priefer fought back tears while discussing how much the win meant for the team and its loyal fans, who hadn't seen a playoff victory since 1994.

"This was a huge, huge game for me personally," Priefer said. "Being from Cleveland and just understanding what this means to the city and to the organization and I had my wife and all four of my kids were at the game and in the stands right behind us, it was awesome."

It's not the first milestone from Cleveland's 2020 season to be catalogued at the Hall of Fame, and the person at the center of another historic achievement recently was able to pay a visit and see it for herself.

Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to serve as an acting gameday position coach when she filled in for TEs coach Drew Petzing — who stayed home for the birth of his first child — for the Browns' Week 12 victory over the Jaguars. Brownson also led the team's wide receivers for the Browns' playoff-clinching victory over the Steelers in Week 17, filling in for Chad O'Shea, and was back with the tight ends for Cleveland's Wild Card victory over the Steelers, when Petzing and a number of other Cleveland assistants were sidelined because of positive COVID-19 tests.