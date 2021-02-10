Mock Draft Roundup: Early predictions for who Browns will take with 26th pick

We're back for yet another season of an endless array of mock drafts, but the feeling is much different than recent years. Just three years since they held the No. 1 and No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft and four years since they held the No. 1 pick that netted All-Pro DE Myles Garrett, the Browns sit at No. 26 for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Though the Browns have had multiple years when they didn't make a first-round pick because of trades, it's worth noting this is the latest slot for Cleveland's first-round pick — regardless of whether the Browns were the team making the pick — since 1995, when it also held the 26th selection.