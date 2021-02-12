Browns Mailbag: What's the Browns' biggest strength entering 2021?

Considering how close we came to playing in this season's Super Bowl, it is clear that we currently have notable team strengths. What would you point to as our biggest strength, and how can we foster that area of strength and build upon it as we look to improve enough to win next season's Super Bowl? — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia

This is an awesome question, and I particularly loved that part at the end. After winning a playoff game and taking the eventual AFC Champions down to the wire, that SHOULD be the ultimate goal.

My answer to this one is the offensive line. This group was simply fantastic last season despite a number of injuries that limited the starting five to just eight complete games together. Yes, just eight. Even still, the group was the backbone for a Browns offense that provided some of its best numbers in a generation.

"Those guys did an amazing job all year," RB Nick Chubb said. "I know it was probably hard for them because every game somebody new was out, having to go in and adjust with all of the different communication and all of the different things that they do to be a great O-line. Props to them because they did a great job. They were just great. They made everything happen for us."

Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin all garnered some kind of All-Pro recognition. Bitonio made his third straight Pro Bowl. Teller was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the NFL's best run-blocking guard while Bitonio was ranked as the best pass-blocking guard. JC Tretter was a top-five pass-blocking guard, according to PFF. Rookie LT Jedrick Wills Jr. performed at a high level and solidified a position that had given the Browns issues ever since future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas retired. The offensive line was the first in PFF history to finish No. 1 in pass blocking and run blocking grades.

And here's the best part … all of them are slated to be back in 2021.

"It is exciting to know that we are all going to be back next year and will be able to grow together and continue to learn and get better, and hopefully, continue to provide this team a run game that helps this offense and this team win," Tretter said.

Now to the second part: How do the Browns continue to fortify this position group?