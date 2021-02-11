Reviewing the O-line: Browns had one of NFL's best and deepest groups

Low Point

On a day when the Browns needed the run game to take control, the Browns came up short in a frustrating Week 16 loss to the Jets. Cleveland was without both Wills and Teller, and it showed, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt simply couldn't get going against a Jets defensive line that was playing without star DT Quinnen Williams. The Browns also surrendered four sacks on this day, two of which resulted in Baker Mayfield fumbles.

High Point

There are plenty of nominees, but it's hard to look past the Browns' Week 4 triumph over the Cowboys in Dallas. Despite an early injury to Chubb, Cleveland rushed for a whopping 307 — the most ever surrendered by a Dallas defense. The O-line cleared massive holes all day long, allowing D'Ernest Johnson to have a career day and Odell Beckham Jr. to break off two big runs, including the game-sealing 50-yard reverse for a touchdown. Mayfield took two sacks that combined to lose just a yard on a day Cleveland scored a season-high 49 points.

What They Said

"It was great. A really talented group. Coach (Bill) Callahan did a really good job of preparing us. It was really exciting. Guys always love being able to run the ball, and being in an offense that is centered around that, it is always exciting for an offensive line. It is exciting to know that we are all going to be back next year and will be able to grow together and continue to learn and get better, and hopefully, continue to provide this team a run game that helps this offense and this team win." — Tretter