Which offensive play was the Browns' best in 2020?

Landry is the only player in NFL history to record 70-plus catches in each of his first seven seasons, but my favorite play of his, and the Browns offense as a whole, from 2020 did not involve a reception. Rather, it was a passing touchdown from Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. The play was called "bananas," and when I asked head coach Kevin Stefanski when he knew that play was going to work against the Cowboys, he replied, "when I walked off the bus." It was a play the Browns had in their practice plan from Day 1, but they did not find a time to use it. The play started with a toss sweep right to Chubb, who pitched it back to Landry on the end around. Then, Landry threw it to Beckham, who ran a beautiful post corner. Stefanski would later tell me that the play was executed perfectly by all involved, from Landry hitting the "crow hop" before launching the strike to Beckham, who hit the hash marks precisely before breaking back to the corner. The result was an absolute masterpiece and a 37-yard touchdown for the Browns. Landry's throw would be one of the more impressive made by anyone in the NFL this season, quarterbacks included, as he fired a perfect tight spiral some 50 yards in the air right on the money to Beckham for the score. It was a symbolic moment for Landry, who dug deep and did everything the Browns needed him to do in a season in which he became the first Browns player since Eric Metcalf to throw, catch and run for a touchdown. Landry has heart, incredible hands and an absolute rifle of an arm, and he put that on full display in this play of the year.