Mock Draft Roundup: Defense, defense and more defense projected for Browns at No. 26

We're still looking for a mock draft out there on the World Wide Web that has the Browns taking an offensive player with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Keep us posted.
Until then, here's the latest roundup of mocks that unanimously expect Cleveland to select not just a defensive player, but a defensive player for the front seven.
Of Note: Tryon opted out of the 2020 season following a 2019 campaign in which he registered eight sacks.
Of Note: The Browns have a big decision to make on their defensive line with Larry Ogunjobi poised to hit free agency and Andrew Billings set to return after opting out of the 2020 season.
Of Note: Phillips earned All-American recognition from three different outlets, including first-team honors from the American Football Coaches Association.
Of Note: Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 season but was among the best defensive tackles in the Pac-12 during a standout junior season.
Of Note: In a recent interview on NFL Network, Miami coach Manny Diaz called Phillips a "freak in terms of his athleticism" who plays with "relentless effort."
Of Note: Rivals.com considered Phillips to be the No. 6 recruit in the country coming out of high school.
Of Note: Barmore played just two seasons at Alabama (he redshirted in 2018) but made the most of them, making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019 and earning Defensive MVP in the 2020 national championship.
Of Note: Owusu-Koromoah was a unanimous All-American and won the Butkus Award, given to college football's best linebacker, after a standout senior season.
Of Note: Palazzolo considers Bolton to be the top linebacker available in this year's draft.
Of Note: At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Basham could be a DE or DT in the NFL.
Of Note: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. calls Owusu-Koromoah one of the "the best pure football players" in this year's draft.
Of Note: Oweh did not have a sack in 2020 but still garnered All-Big Ten first-team honors.
