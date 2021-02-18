Best Podcast Available

'Best Podcast Available' is back to kick off the 2021 offseason!

Feb 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the guys from "Best Podcast Available" are back to dig into all of the storylines surrounding the Browns as they look to improve their roster through free agency and the draft.

In the latest installment, Jason Gibbs and Andrew Gribble set the table for the next couple of months and discuss the preliminary options for the Browns, who hold the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This is the latest Cleveland's first-round selection has been slotted since 1995.

They're joined midway through the episode by LB Jacob Phillips, a third-round pick in last year's draft who came on strong down the stretch. Phillips reflects not only on his first season, but also his unique pre-draft experience that was thrown for a loop by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The episode wraps up with a discussion about how the lack of an NFL Combine will impact the offseason and what side of the ball the Browns could address with their first four of nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Best Podcast Available" will be released weekly throughout the offseason and is available through most podcast services. You can also watch the show on the Browns YouTube Channel.

