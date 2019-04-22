Best Podcast Available, Episode 10: Austin Corbett breaks down every aspect of what a prospect experiences on draft weekend

Austin Corbett didn't think he'd be the first pick of the second round in last year's draft. Neither did his friends and family.

That's why Corbett's Day 2 draft party wasn't even close to capacity when Browns general manager John Dorsey rang up the former Nevada offensive lineman mere moments after the second round commenced.

It's been a year since Corbett was drafted, but the memories are fresh. In a one-on-one interview with Andrew Gribble, Corbett goes moment by moment through his draft weekend in this week's installment of "Best Podcast Available."

Gribble and Jason Gibbs discuss Dorsey's pre-draft press conference and go over the freshest draft-related headlines in the opening segment before going deep with Corbett. To close, Gibbs and Gribbs analyze the latest mock drafts and discuss the Browns' options at No. 49, No. 80 and beyond.