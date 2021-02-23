Analyzing the CBs: Browns held their own in face of numerous injuries

The offseason is officially underway, and free agency is just around the corner. Until then, we'll be putting the Browns' current roster through a thorough, position by position review.

Next up: The cornerbacks

The Raw Numbers

Pass defense - 247.6 yards per game (22nd in NFL)

Passing TDs allowed - 31 (25th in NFL)

Coverage rating (PFF) - 56.4 (20th in NFL)

Denzel Ward: 46 tackles, 18 passes defensed, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble

Terrance Mitchell: 65 tackles, 13 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles

Kevin Johnson: 35 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

M.J. Stewart: 22 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 2 INTs

Robert Jackson: 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed

Tavierre Thomas: 30 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

The injuries came before the Browns played a game, as Greedy Williams suffered a shoulder injury that would cost him his season and Johnson went down with a lacerated liver that limited his impact early in the year. Despite the adversity, the Browns held their own at one of the least forgiving positions on the field. That was largely thanks to another standout season from Ward — who missed five games during the second half of the season and playoffs — and reliable production from Mitchell, who led the defense in snaps played. Stewart made the most of his opportunities late in the season and came away with two of the biggest plays of the year. There were plenty of moments this group would love back but they can't be ignored as playing a key role in the opportunistic success Cleveland's defense found by regularly forcing turnovers at key moments.

Number of Significance

1.5 — That's how many passes defensed Ward averaged per game in 2020, by far the best mark in the NFL. Despite missing four regular season games, Ward finished tied for second in the NFL with 18 passes defensed, trailing league leader Xavien Howard, who played all 16, by just two. This was a big improvement for Ward, who had 11 apiece in each of his first two seasons. Ward was targeted 69 times and allowed 38 receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.

Low Point