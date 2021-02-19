Jacob Phillips feels he has 'good footing' for 2nd NFL season

Jacob Phillips didn't have many days off in 2020.

His year started in the College Football Playoff at LSU, where Phillips was a top linebacker and tackling leader for one of the best defenses in the country. Just a day after the the Tigers toppled Clemson to win the national title, Phillips began daily preparations for the scouting combine and NFL Draft.

The Browns, of course, snagged Phillips in the third round and immediately gave him a chance to ascend as a rookie linebacker. After enduring an entire offseason of virtual coaching and his first NFL training camp, he played in nine games and made 25 tackles — including a team-leading 10 takedowns in the Browns' playoff-clinching Week 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, Phillips is embracing the ample amount of recovery time NFL players are given each offseason.

"It's actually kind of weird now that I can calm down, chill a little bit and take a breath" he said in a recent interview on Best Podcast Available. "Obviously, I'm (eager to get) back to work, but it's cool to have a bit of a breath."

Phillips' list of lessons learned as a rookie is extensive.

In addition to the typical learning curve all first-year players experience in the pros, Phillips battled through several injuries that kept him off the field in spurts of the first half of the year. But his absences didn't prevent him from continuing to grow as a linebacker and becoming an asset for one of the Browns' youngest position groups on the team.

The Browns drafted Phillips for his speed and tackling abilities and believe he'll become a core member of the defense as his experience grows. He's still just 21 years old, and after a year of navigating obstacles no previous rookie class faced due to COVID-19, he plans to set higher expectations for his play in 2021.

"I think I'm a whole lot smarter," Phillips said. "Coming from college, watching film isn't as much of a big thing. It's basically just everyone going out and competing. Obviously there's schemes, but in the NFL, we all know it's a different level. I feel like I've got a good footing on it for next year."