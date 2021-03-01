Jonathan Decoster named Browns' offensive quality control coach

Jonathan Decoster is just 33 years old but he's almost a decade removed from what he describes as a "mid-life crisis."

Decoster, who starred as a tackle at the University of Louisiana from 2007-2010, was two years into his career as a IT project manager in southern Louisiana when he had an epiphany. He was envious of his former teammate, Brad Bustle, who was working as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, and missed everything about the game he loved so much. He had to find a way back into the locker room.

"I had no passion for what I was doing," Decoster said. "I missed football."

Soon thereafter, Decoster heard from his former offensive line coach, Ron Hudson, who had an opportunity for him as a graduate assistant at the University of Nevada. It was a ground-level opportunity for Decoster to get back on the football field and back into a line of work he could find new ways to love every day he got out of bed.

Eight years, multiple steps up the ladder and a national championship later, Decoster is set to take on his first NFL coaching opportunity with the Browns. After a one-year stint as Old Dominion's tight ends coach, Decoster is Cleveland's new offensive quality control coach.

Decoster replaces Seitu Smith, who left to become the running backs coach at Yale University. He's the only new coach on Cleveland's 2021 staff, which is set to come back in full after its strong debut together in 2020.

"I'm very excited and very fortunate," Decoster said. "This is a unique opportunity to join an NFL organization, but especially the Browns and what they're doing over here. They're building something special. Getting to work with some pretty famous offensive minds in Coach Stefanski and Coach Callahan as well, it's an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Decoster comes to Cleveland after a unique, one-year stint at Old Dominion University, where he served as the team's tight ends coach. Old Dominion did not play in any games because of the COVID-19 pandemic but the team went through a fall practice period that was similar to spring football.