Analyzing the WRs: Browns rallied, tapped into depth after Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending injury

Low Point

This one's unfortunately a very easy one to pick for this position group. Less than 24 hours before the Browns' Week 16 game against the Jets, the team learned its top four receivers — Landry, Higgins, Hodge and Peoples-Jones — would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and would not be able to play. That left the Browns with just Bradley, Hall and Derrick Willies, none of whom had previously caught a pass for Cleveland in 2020. The Browns' offense struggled and Cleveland suffered an unexpected setback against one of the league's worst teams. This was especially tough on Landry, who had never missed a game in his career up to this point.

High Point

Cleveland's wide receivers played a big part in the Browns' best first half in franchise history. Landry, Higgins and Peoples-Jones all caught touchdown passes and were the chief contributors to the team's 290 yards through the air in the first 30 minutes of the Browns' memorable, Week 13 triumph at Tennessee. Higgins and Peoples-Jones each finished with more than 90 receiving yards, the bulk of Peoples-Jones' coming on a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Landry was methodical as always, catching eight passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. It was a day the Browns couldn't be stopped through the air, and Cleveland's trio of pass-catchers was a big reason why.

What They Said

"I feel like that is part of the reason why I was brought here. For me, just whatever it takes to help his team. I do not really care if it is running my route, being decoy or blocking or whatever it is or whatever it takes for the team. Obviously in those situations, I do want the ball in my hands and I do want the opportunity to make up those types of plays. They count on me, the offense counts on me, to make those plays." — Landry