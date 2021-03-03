Mock Draft Roundup: 2 new names start popping up in latest projections for Browns

Variety continues to be the flavor of the week when it comes to the predictions surrounding the Browns' first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Such is life in the bottom part of the first round, where the possibilities are seemingly endless because of all that can happen in the 25 picks before Cleveland is on the clock.
A couple of new names — Michigan DE Kwity Paye and TCU S Trevon Moehrig — seem to be appearing more and more in the mock drafts we're perusing these days. Is it a sign of things to come? Or is it just a fishing expedition?
Only 57 days until we find out.
On to the mocks!
Of Note: Burke notes the top-10 buzz surrounding Paye is driven by his "freaky traits."
Of Note: Frelund's mock draft is based on what teams should do to "win now."
Of Note: Wilson considers Moehrig to be the "best safety in the class" who has the versatility to play in the slot or deep in the backfield.
Of Note: Basham has the size (285 pounds) to play on the inside and the outside.
Of Note: Paye's story is among the most inspirational in this year's draft. He was born in a refugee camp in Guinea and immigrated to the U.S. when he was six months old.
Of Note: CBSSports.com ranks Barmore as its No. 2 defensive lineman in this year's draft class behind Paye.
Of Note: The son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, Horn played the first seven games of 2020 before deciding to opt out. He still earned second-team All-SEC honors.
Of Note: Parsons was a consensus All-American as a sophomore in 2019. He was among the first prominent names to opt out for 2020.
Of Note: Moehrig, a TCU team captain, was a consensus second-team All-American who also earned first-team honors from ESPN.
Of Note: Paye's projections are all over the map. Just a couple of weeks ago, Paye was pegged as the No. 11 pick in the draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.
Of Note: Collins is CBSSports.com's second-ranked LB behind Micah Parsons.
