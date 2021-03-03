Mock Draft Roundup: 2 new names start popping up in latest projections for Browns

Of Note: Burke notes the top-10 buzz surrounding Paye is driven by his "freaky traits."

Of Note: Frelund's mock draft is based on what teams should do to "win now."

Of Note: Wilson considers Moehrig to be the "best safety in the class" who has the versatility to play in the slot or deep in the backfield.

Of Note: Basham has the size (285 pounds) to play on the inside and the outside.

Of Note: Paye's story is among the most inspirational in this year's draft. He was born in a refugee camp in Guinea and immigrated to the U.S. when he was six months old.