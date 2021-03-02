5 takeaways as Stefanski looks ahead to free agency, draft and more

Just a month removed from winning NFL Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski made it clear Tuesday he was far from satisfied with his performance in his first year with the Browns.

"I have to be a better coach next year for this team and that is my goal," Stefanski said. "We are working really hard to find different ways for each of us to get better."

Stefanski touched on a number of other topics during his media session Tuesday with reporters, a virtual gathering that took the place of the press conference he would have done at the NFL Combine.

1. A (Lack of) Change For the Better

Last week, Stefanski did something he'd never done before: Hired a coach without meeting him or her in person.

That coach was Jonathan Decoster, the Browns' new offensive quality control coach who went through multiple virtual interviews with Stefanski and a number of others before landing the job. Decoster and Stefanski got to meet in person for the first time last week.

What makes this notable is that's all Stefanski had to do on the hiring front this offseason. Decoster, who replaces Seitu Smith, is the only new face on Stefanski's coaching staff, which comes back (almost) completely in full from last year.

Stefanski called it a "very, very big deal" and said he was "very proud" it happened.

"I think I am really excited I am sitting here on March 2 and our whole coaching staff is hired and we can go full speed ahead from a schematics standpoint of how we are putting this thing together," Stefanski said. "You hit the ground running this year, as opposed to last year, where you are coming up with different words you want to call things."

At the same time, Stefanski said he's harping on the coaches about their personal development so they can continue to grow and ascend in the profession. As an example, Chief of Staff Callie Brownson will spend more time with RBs coach/run game coordinator Stump Mitchell so she can expand her knowledge and gain more experience.