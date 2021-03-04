Analyzing the LBs: Young core poised for more after vets led the way in 2020

High Point

Takitaki made the biggest play of his career, picking off Carson Wentz and racing 50 yards for a touchdown, in a great, defensive-led Week 11 win over the Eagles. The Browns struggled against the run on Philadelphia's opening drive but clamped down the rest of the way, allowing just 10 rushing yards in the second half. It was the third straight game in which Cleveland's defense held its opponent to fewer than 20 points.

What They Said

"I think I'm a whole lot smarter. Coming from college, watching film isn't as much of a big thing. It's basically just everyone going out and competing. Obviously there's schemes, but in the NFL, we all know it's a different level. I feel like I've got a good footing on it for next year." — Phillips

"You have to smile when you speak about Sione because of the way he plays. He is right where he needs to be. He had a lot of experience early in the year when some of our other guys were not back yet. What is great about this position group is we have guys embrace and compete to get playing time." — LBs coach Jason Tarver

Nathan Zegura's Take

"You look at this room and there are questions. What do you do? How do you replace Goodson? How do you replace Malcolm Smith? Do you bring them back? Are you looking for your young guys to really step up, Phillips, Takitaki and Mack Wilson? What do you do with your special teams guys? A lot can change in this room or it can end up staying very much the same. Big decisions for Andrew Berry and Co. It will be interesting to see what kind of resources they allocate to this linebacker room this offseason and who takes the big step forward when the Browns hit the field early in 2021."

Who's Back for 2021?

Phillips, Takitaki and Wilson are all under contract through 2021. Montrel Meander, who spent most of 2020 on the practice squad, is also set to return.

Who's a Potential Free Agent?