'Big decisions' abound on Browns defense

Starting up front, the Browns have two of their four main starters from 2020 headed to free agency: DE Olivier Vernon and DT Larry Ogunjobi. Vernon put together one of his best seasons in years and registered nine sacks before tearing his Achilles tendon in Cleveland's Week 17 win over the Steelers. Ogunjobi, a third-round pick in 2017, has appeared in 60 games with 47 starts over the past four seasons.

Berry said he would "not necessarily" consider the defensive end position opposite from Myles Garrett as the defense's biggest need.

"OV was very productive for us this year and we are going to have to make sure that we are able to maintain a level of effectiveness along our front," Berry said. "We will have time on all of that and we will have plenty of opportunities across the defense to make sure that we continue to be effective on that side of the ball."

The Browns' two most productive linebackers from 2020, B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, are poised to hit free agency after coming to Cleveland on one-year deals.

Goodson, one of the Browns' first signings at the start of the 2020 league year, led the team with 91 tackles despite missing two games. He emerged as a leader in the middle of the defense alongside Smith, the former Super Bowl MVP who signed with Cleveland during training camp.

The secondary contains even more, as two of the team's top cornerbacks and two of the most active safeties from 2020 are set to become free agents.

Veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo were signed this time last year and wound up logging the most snaps of any Browns players at the position. Joseph appeared in 14 games with eight starts and finished with 64 tackles, an interception, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He came up big in the playoffs, scoring an unforgettable touchdown on the first play of Cleveland's Wild Card win over the Steelers and adding an interception the next week against the Chiefs. Sendejo started 14 games and played nearly every snap when he was healthy.

Cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson are set to hit free agency after playing pivotal roles on the defense in 2020. Mitchell, who signed with the Browns in 2018, is coming off the most productive season of his career after playing the most snaps of anyone on Cleveland's defense while Johnson, who came to Cleveland on a one-year deal last March. was the Browns' regular starter in the slot.

"We would like to bring all of our guys back if we could," Berry said. "Again, all of these guys who are going to hit the market or are going to be free agents, it is something that is going to have to go through both sides.