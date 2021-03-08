Analyzing the safeties: Future looks bright after injuries forced plenty of shuffling

What They Said

"God had his hand on this one. It has been great. I could not even imagine a better place or a better fit for me. I feel comfortable, and I like it here." — Harrison

"It really opens my eyes to not take the game for granted. It can be taken away at any time. I'm ready to get back now but it's a slow process. I took a lot of things for granted, just like walking, the simplest things like that. I definitely have a newfound respect for those things and I just can't wait to get back on the field." — Delpit

Nathan Zegura's Take

"The safety room was one that never looked like we thought it was going to at any point in 2020 … This back end could look completely different than it did in 2020 and I know it's a priority to improve the play the Browns got out of the back end of this defense. This is a position I say definitely stay tuned. The big eyes will be on Grant Delpit and his return to form for the Browns. He was dominant at LSU and I think he's going to look great flying around the field in the brown and orange."

Who's Back for 2021?

Harrison, Delpit and Redwine along with Elijah Benton and Jovante Moffatt, both of whom joined the Browns as undrafted free agents in 2020.

Who's a Potential Free Agent?