Browns Mailbag: What's next for Grant Delpit?

In the 2003 draft, Pittsburgh traded up from 27 to 16 with Kansas City to select Troy Polamalu and did it by swapping first-round picks and adding their third- and sixth-round picks. Cleveland can move up from 26 to 20, according to the NFL draft calculator, by giving Chicago its first-, third- and sixth-round picks (same as what Pittsburgh gave up). Would you make that deal, and who are three players that might be available at 20, but not 26, who would make that move worthwhile? — Paul O., Portland

I love the well-researched wheeling and dealing, Paul. Keep these kinds of questions coming!

As for this scenario, I'd support a plan that netted a player that fit perfectly — in all aspects — with what the Browns want to accomplish and could not feasibly be obtained at No. 26. That's why teams compile assets — to make moves and stay aggressive, and Berry promised Wednesday the Browns would continue to operate aggressively.

"Now, perhaps how people define aggression may vary from person to person to person," Berry said. "That does not always mean that we are going to be heavy spenders externally … I think we have enough flexibility to adjust and maneuver as is appropriate. If there is a player who we think has the right value, I think we have the capability to be aggressive in pursuit."

So let's talk about the players that might be available at 20 who might not be available at 26. This is a trickier exercise than it would be if we were talking about the difference between 10 and 16, but we'll give it a shot. And, in the spirit of every mock draft under the sun projecting defensive players to the Browns, we'll stick with defense.

Here are five players who are being consistently pegged JUST a little outside of the Browns' range at No. 26.

CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame)

DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Rousseau and Parsons were among the most notable players to opt out before the 2020 season. Owusu-Koromoah, meanwhile, made the absolute most of it, earning unanimous All-American honors and winning the Butkus Award after a dominant senior season. Horn was one of the SEC's top CBs before he opted out midway through the 2020 season.

Who are the best prospects at placekicker in the draft? — Jarett H., Sandusky