Malik Jackson came to Cleveland to win

The Browns were the most viable suitor for Jackson, who's 31 and entering the final part of a successful NFL career. His best seasons were built from 2015-2017 as a core interior lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded 18 sacks in three seasons and established his skills as a defensive tackle capable of reaching the quarterback.

The last two years haven't been as smooth. His 2019 season with the Philadelphia Eagles lasted just one game after he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury. He returned in 2020 and registered 2.5 sacks, his lowest in a season since his rookie year when he barely saw the field and didn't record a single sack.

The Browns believe Jackson is primed to return to his best level of play in 2021. Jackson said he's feeling no lingering issues with the Lisfranc injury — he cited how he was able to play through cold weather games last season without feeling any pain — and is capable of meeting those expectations.

"(The injury) was tough early, but it got better," he said. "I think I'm (back to full health). You just have to build confidence in yourself. When I got hurt, people said 'Oh, it's going to take forever to come back. You're not going to come back.' Even though you're working your butt off, those things creep in your mind. I'm good now. All those 'what-ifs' are out the window."